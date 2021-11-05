Australia's one-off Test with Afghanistan postponed

Melbourne, Nov 5 (IANS) Australia's one-off men's Test against Afghanistan has officially been postponed, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday.



Ever since the CA revealed that they wouldn't support the Taliban government's firm stance against the inclusion of women in sports, there was uncertainty around the historic Test.



"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men's Test match against Afghanistan which was set to be played in Hobart on November 27," Cricket Australia said in a statement.



Despite the postponement, the Australian cricket board pledged to assist Afghanistan in their development of the game.



"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer," the board said.



"CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL (Big Bash League) this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women's and men's team in the not too distant future," it added.



It's the second time the Test match has been postponed, with the match moved back from November 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.



Now Australia will play the first of their five Ashes Tests, part of the World Test Championship, from December 8 at The Gabba.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was disappointed by the postponement.



"It's disappointing the Test match isn't going ahead this year but I'm happy that the match is only postponed and not cancelled," said Nabi.



"My representative has been assured by Cricket Australia that they remain committed to the development of cricket in Afghanistan, so I look forward to hearing how we can work together in this regard," he added.



