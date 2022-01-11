Australian Open qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri makes it to next round, Ramkumar and Ankita lose

Melbourne, Jan 11 (IANS) Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 to enter the second round of qualifiers in the men's singles of the Australian Open on Tuesday.



The 2009 junior Australian Open champion Bhambri will now face world No. 143 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.



However, it was not a lucky day for Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina as both were knocked out from the qualifiers in the opening round.



Ramkumar lost 6-3, 7-5 to Italian Gian Marco Moroni while Ankita Raina fell 6-1, 6-0 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, seeded sixth, in the women's singles qualifiers.



Another Indian player Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday entered the next round of qualifiers, defeating third seed Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-4. Prajnesh will now face German Maximilian Marterer in the second round.



