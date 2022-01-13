Australian Open qualifiers: India's campaign in singles ends after Yuki, Prajnesh suffer losses

Melbourne, Jan 13 (IANS) India's campaign in the qualifiers of the mens singles at the Australian Open 2022 came to an end after the country's male tennis players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Yuki Bhambri lost their second-round matches, here.



Yuki, the 2009 junior Australian Open men's singles champion, lost 1-6, 3-6 to 20th seed Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Thursday.



Notably, the 29-year-old Bhambri only returned to competitive action this year following a serious knee injury, for which he had to undergo surgery and a long period of rehabilitation.



Meanwhile, Prajnesh crashed out after losing 2-6, 6-7 to Germany's Maximilian Marterer on Wednesday.



The 32-year-old Gunneswaran has not made the main draw of a Grand Slam since 2020 Australian Open while Yuki's last Grand Slam appearance was in the 2018 US Open.



Earlier, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina were knocked out in the first qualifying round.



