Australia PM announces new Consulate General in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison announced to open a new Consulate General in Bengaluru during his virtual inaugural address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) here on Wednesday.



"I'm pleased to let you know that Australia is also seeking to establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is the world's fastest growing technology hub, and of course we want to be a part of it. It is home to a third of India's unicorn companies," Morrison said.



"Australia's new mission in Bengaluru would expand our diplomatic presence in India to five posts. Australia will deepen its ties with India's innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs, as well as the Indian government at all levels," he added.



The Australian PM said the he is delighted to join the Bengaluru Tech Summit.



"I want to thank my good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, for once again hosting what is the region's largest technology event," he said.



"Our countries share a deep friendship – ‘mateship' as we say in Australia, or as you say, ‘maitri'. Australia and India are diverse, multicultural and liberal democracies which seek a world that is prosperous, safe and secure, and where human dignity is best expressed through choice and freedom," he said.



Morrison said that technology is at the forefront of the comprehensive strategic partnership he signed with Prime Minister Modi last year.



"We're already making great progress. We're sharing expertise on cyber and critical technologies like quantum computing and AI," he said.



"I'm honoured that Prime Minister Modi will address the Sydney Dialogue on Thursday. The ties that bind our nations are indeed strong and abiding," he added.



--IANS

mka/arm