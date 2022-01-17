Aus state warned over high Covid deaths amid surge

Sydney, Jan 17 (IANS) Authorities of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state warned on Monday that the number of Covid-19 deaths is "likely to be high" over the coming days due to the ongoing surge in community transmission.



The state health department reported 29,504 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.



Hospitalisation numbers also continue to rise, with 2,776, including 203 in ICU.



Health officials warned that there will be a high number of Covid-19 deaths, as around half of the eligible people in NSW haven't received their booster dose.



NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said only one of the 17 people that died had taken their booster shots.



The state's Premier Dominic Perrottet added that among Monday's figures, half of the people in ICU were unvaccinated.



"The evidence is clear, and that's why I continue to ask people right across our state, if you haven't received that booster shot, please go out and do it," he said.



--IANS

ksk/

