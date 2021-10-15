Aus PM confirms position on net zero emissions

Canberra, Oct 15 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the government's position on net zero emissions would be outlined before he attends the UN UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.



Morrison confirmed that he will travel to the conference, also known as COP26, which begins on October 31 and runs until November 12, reports Xinhua news agency.



It comes amid ongoing negotiations with the National Party, which forms the governing Coalition with Morrison's Liberals, about a 2050 net zero emissions target.



Morrison said the government would finalise its position to take to the summit before he leaves for COP26.



He has previously said his goal is to reach net zero as soon as possible and "preferably" by 2050.



"I simply say to everyone that net-zero was an outcome that I outlined at the beginning of this year consistent with our Paris commitments," Morrison told reporters on Friday.



"It is not just about hitting net zero. That is an important environmental goal but what is important is that Australia's economy goes from strength to strength."



Some members of the National Party have previously declared they will not support net zero goals that jeopardize regional jobs.



