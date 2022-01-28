Aus medical regulator approves boosters for teens aged 16-17

Canberra, Jan 28 (IANS) The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia's medical regulator, on Friday announced that it has approved the Pfizer Covid-19 booster vaccines for teenagers aged 16-17 years old.



It is the first booster shot approved for people aged under 18 in Australia but still requires approval from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) before the rollout can begin, reports Xinhua news agency.



"A booster dose will make sure the protection from the first two doses is even stronger and longer-lasting, helping prevent the virus from spreading and new variants from emerging," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.



Hunt said two-thirds of eligible Australians have received their boosters ahead of more people becoming eligible on Monday when the recommended interval between second and third doses is cut from four to three months.



"Yesterday, for example, 232,000 people came forward for their boosters and we're now 7.3 million boosters or 66.6 per cent, precisely two-thirds of the eligible population in this point in time," he added.



Australia on Friday reported more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases and 98 deaths -- 39 in Victoria, 35 in New South Wales, 18 in Queensland, five in South Australia and one in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).



It marks the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic in Australia and takes the country's death toll at 3,500.



According to Department of Health data, there were 5,090 Australians hospitalised with Covid currently, including 382 in intensive care units, with 139 of them being on ventilators.



