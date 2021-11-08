Auckland to open shops, allow outdoor gatherings

Auckland, Nov 8 (IANS) New Zealand's largest city of Auckland will open shops and allow outside gatherings up to 25 people starting at 11.59 p.m. Tuesday as part of the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday.



Auckland will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 3, step 2 on Tuesday night and the transition phase will see outdoor gatherings increase from 10 to 25 people and reopening of public facilities with face coverings, record keeping and distancing requirements in place, Xinhua news agency quoted Ardern as saying.



Auckland has administered the first Covid-19 jabs to 90 per cent of its population, with 80 per cent of the people fully vaccinated.



The country's goal is to reach 90 per cent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.



Current projections show Auckland is on track to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated this month, which means the region is likely to move into the new traffic light system after the vaccination goal is met at the end of November.



Nationwide, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.



Meanwhile, the far north region Northland will move back to Alert Level 2 from Thursday, the same to the rest of New Zealand except Auckland and part of Waikato, to further reduce restrictions on gatherings.



Ardern said they have the COVID-19 vaccine doses ready to go for boosters when the Cabinet gets the green light.



The boosters are for administration for those above 18 years old at least six months after the second dose.



