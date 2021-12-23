Attack thwarted on passport office in Kabul

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs said that an attack was stopped in front of the passport department on Thursday afternoon in Kabul, Tolo News reported.



An early message to media from a government source said there had been a car bomb, but this was later changed.



The Interior Ministry tweeted the following:



"An attack was prevented in front of the Central Passport Department in Kabul. This afternoon, an attacker who tried to enter the Central Passport Department was eliminated by the security personnel of the Central Passport Department. No one was killed or injured in the attack."



"Before the (attacker) reached his goal, he was targeted and eliminated. The attack took just minutes and ended up with the killing of the attacker," said Alam Gul Haqqani, head of the Passport Department, the report said.



Earlier, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Gen Mobin said that the attack was due to a car bombing.



The Islamic Emirate recently announced that the passport department would carry out passport activities exclusively for its force members on Thursdays.



