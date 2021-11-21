Follow Us:

ATP Finals: Medvedev beats Casper in straight sets to reach final

The HawkSun, 21 Nov 2021 1637433182000
Turin, Nov 21 (IANS) Continuing his brilliant form, defending champion Daniil Medvedev beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2 in the semi-final, to reach the final of 2021 ATP Finals, here on Saturday.

The Russian soared through the round-robin stage with a perfect 3-0 record and played with such confidence against Ruud as he overpowered the Norwegian with his flat and deep groundstrokes in a dominant performance to advance after 80 minutes in Turin.

"As soon as you are a set and a break up you feel like you are in control, but that is when the danger is. You need to stay focused and fight for every point. In the last game, I had 0/30 on my serve, and until the last point, it is never over. So I am happy I was able to finish it," said Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

"I think all the matches were a great level. Different opponents and different styles. I managed to win all the matches. It was not an easy match [today]. When you are in the final you can't complain, so I am just looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully I can have my best match," he added.

Medvedev now leads Ruud 3-0 in their Head2Head series, having also defeated the World No 8 on the grass in Mallorca in June en route to the title.

The Russian second seed made a quick start against Ruud by imposing his explosive game. In the fast conditions, the Russian was strong on serve in the first set, winning 85 percent (17/20) of points behind his first delivery as he sealed the opener after 42 minutes.

The World No. 2 continued to control proceedings in the second set as he coped with Ruud's variety to great effect, dealing with the'22-year-old's slice and drop shots to move 4-2 ahead. Medvedev then raced to the finish line, firing 17 winners and committing 14 unforced errors in the match to secure victory.

The 25-year-old will face Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic or German third seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

"At this moment we are the Top 3 in the rankings. Just three of us left here, so I am looking forward to a great match tomorrow no matter who I play. I had a few tough matches against Novak lately and a few tough matches against Sascha and one here this week, so it is going to be interesting," said Medvedev.

