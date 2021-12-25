ATM uprooted in Patna; three shops burgled in Nalanda

Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Unidentified miscreants, after failing to steal cash from an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM), uprooted the kiosk from Bihta town in Patna district late on Saturday night.



The ATM kiosk located at Amraha locality of Bihta, belonged to IDBI bank.



The incident came to light on Sunday morning when passersby spotted the shutter of the building, where the ATM machine was installed, broken.



Shanu Kumar, manager of the Amraha IDBI bank branch said: "We have been informed about the incident by local residents. I immediately rushed to the bank gave a written complaint in the local police station."



"The kiosk contained Rs 5.5 lakh cash," he said.



Bihta SHO Atulesh Kumar confirmed the incident.



"Scanning of CCTV footage is underway to identify the robbers," he said.



"Preliminary investigation reveals that the robbers first tried to cut the cash section of the machine but failed. Hence, they uprooted the kiosk and took it away," he said.



This is the second such incident in last 10 days. Earlier, a group of robbers had uprooted the ATM machine in Phulwari Sharif area in Patna.



In Nalanda, unidentified robbers looted three shops on Saturday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of Rs.



The robbers broke open the shutters of the shops located at Prajatantra Chowk. City Police are investigating the incident.



Police believe that robbers are taking advantage of fog and low visibility to execute the crime in this winter session.



--IANS

ajk/shb/