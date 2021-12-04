Athar Siddiqui: TV needs to have more shows like 'Crime Alert'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Athar Siddiqui, popularly remembered for essaying an antagonist in TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2' and who was last seen in 'Mauka-E-Vardaat', will now play the protagonist in 'Crime Alert'.



He says: "The complete story is based on a controversial murder mystery of a social media star Mohit Mor who was shot dead. I took up this role as it is challenging and has many shades an actor looks for. Also, it will be eye-opening for youth who unknowingly get themselves involved in crime. TV actually needs to telecast more of such eye-opening shows."



Talking about his role in the show, Athar said, "I'm essaying the role of Mohit Mor, who is a 27-year-old gym enthusiast and a star on a video-sharing app, it is an interesting story of how a non-criminal background person gets involved in the mess of criminals and finally loses his life."



Athar is known for featuring in TV series like 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi', 'Chandra Nandhini' and 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'.



