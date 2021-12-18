At minus 6, 2.3, Srinagar & Jammu witness season's coldest night

Srinagar, Dec 18 (IANS) Mercury continued to plunge in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday with Srinagar and Jammu recording this season's coldest night at minus 6 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Met Department.



"At minus 6.0 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, Srinagar and Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season so far today," a Department official said.



Pahalgam recorded minus 8.3 degrees and Gulmarg minus 8.5 as their minimum temperature.



Meanwhile, Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 20.3 and Leh minus 15.3 as the night's lowest temperature, the official added.



The minimum temperature in Katra was 2.8 degrees, Batote minus 1.1, Banihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah minus 2.9.



