At minus 3.6, Srinagar records coldest night of season so far

Srinagar, Dec 11 (IANS) At minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far.



An official of the MeT department said Srinagar city witnessed the coldest night of the season so far.



Pahalgam had minus 6.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 18.0, Leh minus 14.6 and Kargil minus 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum.



Jammu city had 6.7, Katra 7.2, Batote 4.4, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.



The MeT has forecast mainly dry weather during the next one week and the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during this period.



