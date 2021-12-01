At minus 2.5 Srinagar witnesses coldest night so far

Srinagar, Dec 1 (IANS) Intense cold continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as the minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped to this season's lowest so far at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "Due to clear night sky, minimum temperature dropped further in J&K and Ladakh as the cold wave intensified further.



"In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was minus 2.5, which is the lowest so far this season.



"Pahalgam had minus 5.2 while Gulmarg had minus 1.6 as the lowest temperature.



"Drass town had minus 12.8, Leh minus 11.9 and Kargil minus 7.4.



"Both Jammu city and Katra had 8.8, Batote had 3.6, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah 1.5 as the minimum.



"Due to an approaching western disturbance, widespread rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh between December 5 and December 7," the MeT official said.



