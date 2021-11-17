At minus 1.5, Srinagar records coldest night, Drass in deep freeze at minus 13.0

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) At minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Srinagar on Wednesday recorded the coldest night of the season so far while Drass town of Ladakh literally froze at minus 13.0.



An official of the MeT department said Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Wednesday as the mercury dropped to minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.



"Pahalgam had minus 4.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.0 as the minimum.



"Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.7 and Kargil had minus 8.1.



"At minus 13.0, Drass was the coldest place in J&K and Ladakh today.



"Jammu city had 9.8, Katra 9.3, Batote 5.4, Banihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 2.4 as the night's lowest temperature".



Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT office for J&K and Ladakh said, "Weather most likely to remain dry till 23rd. Light snow likely over extreme North of Kashmir during 24th night.



"On an average minimum temperature to remain below normal by -2 to -3 degrees across J&K except some pockets of Chenab Valley".



--IANS

sq/dpb