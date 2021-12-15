At 6,984 cases, India reports slight rise in daily Covid count

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) India reported 6,984 new Covid cases, which is slightly higher than the previous day, and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, the country witnessed a major drop in the number of daily Covid cases as it reported 5,784 new infections, the lowest in 571 days.



With the addition of new deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 4,76,135.



The recovery of 8,168 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,46,931. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, highest since March 2020.



India's active caseload presently stands at 87,562. Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 11,84,883 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 65.88 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.67 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 31 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.59 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 72 days and less than 3 per cent for 107 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 68,89,025 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 134.61 crore as of Wednesday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,41,10,887 in sessions.



More than 16.49 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Wednesday morning.



--IANS

avr/dpb



