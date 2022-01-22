At 3.37 lakh, India sees dip in fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



In the same period, a total 488 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 4,88,884.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 21,13,365 which constitute 5.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The Omicron infection tally has risen to 10,050 across the nation, an increase of 3.69 per cent from yesterday.



The recovery of 2,42,676 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,63,01,482. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.31 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 19,60,954 tests were conducted across the country. India has, so far, conducted over 71.34 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 16.65 per cent while daily positivity rate stands at 17.22 per cent.



With the administration of over 67 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 161.16 crore as of Saturday morning.



More than 12.79 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Health Ministry as of on Saturday morning.



