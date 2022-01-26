At 2.85 lakh, India sees marginal rise in Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) India on Wednesday witnessed a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases with 2,85,914 Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



In the same time span, 665 fatalities pushed the death toll in the country to 4,91,127.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 22,23,018 which constitute 5.55 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,99,073 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,73,70,971. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 93.23 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 17,69,745 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 72.05 crore cumulative tests.



The weekly positivity rate has climbed to 17.33 per cent along with daily positivity rate which stands at 16.16 per cent.



With the administration of over 59 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 163.58 crore as of this morning.



More than 13.60 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.



---IANS

avr/shb/