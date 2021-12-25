At 249, Delhi reports highest single-day Covid tally since June 13

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Delhi on Saturday reported 249 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest since June 13, with a positivity rate of 4.46 per cent, taking its overall tally to 14,43,062, data issued by the health department showed.



According to the official data, this rise is the highest since June 13 when the national capital had reported 255 cases with a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent.



Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the dreaded virus on Saturday, pushing Delhi's cumulative death toll to 25,104 with a fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.



On the vaccination front, 1,14,311 beneficiaries were inoculated against the virus on Saturday, taking the cumulative figure to 2,54,48,583.



As many as 52,444 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.



With 148.33 lakh beneficiaries, Delhi completed administering the first dose of the vaccine to its 100 per cent population, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Friday evening.



"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh, salute to doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," he had tweeted.



