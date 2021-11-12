At 0.7 Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) At 0.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far even as the Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 12.6 as the minimum temperature.



An official of the MeT department said at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday, Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far.



"Drass was the coldest in J&K and Ladakh at minus 12.6 as the minimum.



"Pahalgam had minus 3.4 and Gulmarg 0.6 as the minimum.



"Jammu had 11.8, Katra 11.6, Batote 5.6, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the night's lowest temperature".



Due to clear night sky, the official said the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during the next 3 to 4 days.



