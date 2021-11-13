At 0.1 degree, Srinagar records coldest night

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) As the mercury continued to dip, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far at 0.1 degree Celsius, as Ladakh's Drass town remained frozen at minus 12.7 degrees, the Met Department said on Saturday.



"The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.7 degree yesterday (Friday), but it fell further to 0.1 today. Pahalgam recorded minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 0.2 degree as the minimum," a Department official said.



Besides Drass being the coldest in Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 9.6 degrees and Kargil minus 6.4 degrees as their minimum temperatures..



According to the official, "Jammu city recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 11.2 degrees, Batote 6.0 degrees, Banihal 2.0 degrees and Bhaderwah 2.9 degrees as the lowest today".



He also said the weather is likely to remain dry till November 19 and during this period, the night temperatures are expected to fall further.



