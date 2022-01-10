ASUS Chromebook CX1101 offers good experience on a budget

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Taiwanese tech major ASUS has brought an affordable 11.6-inch Chromebook CX1101 to India, designed to boost everyday productivity with military-grade rugged reliability.





The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is an ultra-compact and ultraportable that weighs 1.24kg and measures 291.6 x 200.9 x 1.95mm.



It has a plastic body and comes with metal reinforced hinges.



The laptop has a huge bezel around the display with ASUS branding below the display and the HD webcam.



The machine comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and the company says that it has been torture-tested to pass stringent, industry-leading ASUS quality tests that exceed even the military standards.



In terms of ports, the right side has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with a charging indicator next to it, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a Kensington lock slot.



On the left side, there is a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, microSD slot that accepts cards up to 2TB and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.



Both the USB-C ports support fast charging.



The Chromebook is equipped with an HD (1,336x786 pixels) anti-glare LCD display which covers 45 percent of NTSC colour gamut. With the HD resolution display, the laptop offers superior detail and clear colour, plus an Anti-glare display for day-long computing.



It is powered by the dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, along with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Asus Chromebook CX1101 runs on Google's ChromeOS. The laptop handles multi-tasking smoothly.



It has a simple UI. Chrome OS features the Google Play store support, which brings in support for thousands of apps that you might be already familiar with.



Google's Chrome OS now has Linux support, a feature that lets you use or even develop Linux based software using your Chromebook.



The Chromebook also features a keyboard with a 1.5mm key-travel for great comfort and accurate feedback even if you're on it all day long, and sports spill-protection along with a 10mn keystroke life span.



The laptop features a large touchpad that can intelligently recognise accidental palm contact during typing. The touchpad also supports multi-touch gestures.



The laptop is equipped with a 3-cell 42Whr battery which the company says can last for up to 13 hours, and it comes with 45W charging support over USB-Type C.



Conclusion: Overall, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is the best compact Chromebook for Rs 19,999.



With speedy performance, robust security, and convenient features, the laptop is good not only for students but also for those who need simple computing on the go.



(Md Waquar Haider can be reached at waquar.h@ians.in)



--IANS

