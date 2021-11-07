Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for November 8-14





ARIES



This week, you can be a bit egoistic and may try to flaunt your knowledge. If working in a joint venture, then you need to be cautious as there could be conflict with your partner or subordinates. If your career is related to foreign clients, then you will earn their respect and favour. Employed persons, especially those who are in the government sector, may not experience a favourable time due to ongoing office politics. They are advised to avoid any kind of confrontation at the workplace. Students can feel a lack of confidence and face continuous insecurity. You may face some digestion issues and general weakness during this week.



Tip of the week: Avoid flaunting your ego



TAURUS



This is likely to be a challenging week for you. Those of you willing to buy a house should wait as the time is not favourable and your funds are likely to get stuck. Be wary of your competitors at the workplace as they may look to overpower you. Students can feel concentration issues in their academic life. Government employees expecting a transfer will be fortunate. Those employed in the private sector need to guard against false allegations. Those in a romantic relationship should work on building mutual understanding with their partner. Those who have high cholesterol or blood pressure are advised to be careful.



Tip of the week: Guard against false allegations



GEMINI



At times, you may feel low on courage and stamina during this week. Those who are in a romantic relationship will have an enjoyable time, as they will share a strong bond with their partner. Some of you may plan to go on a short trip with your loved one. The concentration of students will improve; they will have an inclination to score better grades. There could be a difference of opinion with your siblings and you may not get the desired respect from them. At the workplace, you will strive hard to prove yourself. You may not get the necessary support from your seniors and colleagues. It is advised to ignore people's comments and discouraging statements and stay motivated.



Tip of the week: Keep your spirits high



CANCER



You will be interested in speculative projects and ventures this week. Thoughts relating to money will excite and motivate you. Those who are in a government job may find it difficult to maintain their position. They will find it difficult to act upon their words which can show them in bad light. Those working in business relating to real estate will have a better time. Their earnings will increase which will improve their financial condition. On the personal front, your mother may have some health concerns and will require supervision. Work on your speech and avoid being harsh. Health issues relating to the throat and eyes can bother you.



Tip of the week: Act upon your words



LEO



You will work towards success and put in the best of your efforts. All obstacles will vanish and you will complete all pending tasks. You will have a pleasant ambience at your workplace, this will make you prove your ability and competence. You will be bold and strong in your communication; which will be appreciated by your subordinates. You will help and support your younger ones and will receive a thumbs up for your genuine concern. Your spouse will remain supportive, however, avoid any ego tussles. You may face body ache and pain relating to shoulder muscles. You are advised not to exert yourself.



Tip of the week: Be bold in your communication



VIRGO



You are likely to spend a lot this week which may impact your savings. You are advised to maintain a budget and be cautious with money matters. Those working in MNCs or dealing with foreign clients will have a favourable period and will be able to market their products and services well. You may have to go on short trips, which will be productive. At times, you may get involved in arguments with your family, however, things will get resolved if you communicate and try to understand their point of view. You may face some digestive issues, which can be taken care of by staying away from junk food.



Tip of the week: Review your budget



LIBRA



You will remain conscious of your looks and personality during this week. You will be full of confidence and will be clear while making decisions. You will trust yourself and carry out all tasks diligently, which will boost your self-esteem. You will take an initiative in new projects which will show your might in completing these tasks. You will be helpful and caring towards your elders and will try to give them utmost comfort. At times, you may feel insecure in terms of finances. You can face some ego clashes with your friends and loved ones during this period. You are advised to follow a workout routine; as it will enhance your physical strength and provide mental satisfaction.



Tip of the week: Trust your decisions



SCORPIO



This week, you will be bold and audacious in your personal as well as professional life. Those who are working in multinational firms will have a favourable period. Those working with the government may face the wrath of their seniors which can impact their performance. Those in business will face some unproductive expenditure in running the operations. However, if you plan to expand your business then it will be a favourable period for investment. Some of you can embark on long-distance travel pertaining to work. Your family life will remain satisfactory. However, the health of your spouse can remain a matter of concern.



Tip of the week: Invest wisely



SAGITTARIUS



This is an auspicious time to explore alternate sources of income. It is a good idea to pursue your hobbies and interests and expand your knowledge. Those who own their business can look forward to generating new sources of income. Those who are employed can expect gain in finances. On the personal front, your relationship with your father is likely to deteriorate this week due to a difference of opinion. It is advisable to avoid reacting and stay calm. Students may face difficulty in concentrating on their studies. They need to work hard to achieve their goals. Health issues relating to eyes and feet can bother you.



Tip of the week: Expand your knowledge



CAPRICORN



This will be a mixed week for you. You can invest in property at this time, and gains from ancestral property are also indicated. However, if you are in business, then you are advised to remain cautious in money matters. In case you are in a job, your relationship with your bosses may remain volatile. You are advised to avoid their comments and concentrate on your job. You have to take special care of your father's health. If you are dealing with the government for your work, then you need to be careful. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Those in a romantic relationship can face some trust issues.



Tip of the week: Trust wisely in relationships



AQUARIUS



This week, married persons can experience dissatisfaction in their relationship. Your partner's health can also deteriorate, hence adequate prevention is advised. At the workplace, workload is likely to increase which will increase stress. Avoid getting frustrated and watch your behaviour with others. You are advised to take special care while making financial transactions. This week, many people in your family will not be seen talking directly to you as they may perceive you to be self-centered. Businesspeople will achieve greater success this week. During this time, students will get the fruits of their hard work and will feel capable of achieving success in their field.



Tip of the week: Don't be self-centered



PISCES



This week, you need to work on your patience and mental stability. Don't be impulsive while sharing your thoughts in front of others at the workplace. The week is going to be more favourable than expected for the students. They will be able to give their best and will achieve favourable results. Your efforts to keep yourself in good shape will show its positive effect in many ways this week. At this time, you will stay confident and will be able to get rid of every problem. However, you have to understand that spending more than your ability may not work well for you. Your relationship with family members will improve as you will spend more time with them.



Tip of the week: Don't be impulsive



(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)



--IANS

dhankher/am