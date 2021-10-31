Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for November 1-7







ARIES



This week, due to one of your past investments, there can be a rise in your income. In such a situation, you can also decide to re-invest that money with a good plan. If you have been trying to buy a house of your own, there might be discussions in your family. Some of you are likely to get a transfer or a positive change in job. However, from the beginning of the week, you will have to improve your relationship with your superiors. This week, you can buy a new book which will help you enhance your outlook towards life. On the health front, you will be at risk of suffering from stomach-related issues.



Tip of the week: Learn something new



TAURUS



Your financial situation cannot be said to be very good this week, as you will have to face some difficulties. Saving of money may not be possible as expenses are likely to be higher than your budget. If you have committed any mistake while working, accepting it will reflect your wisdom and will work in your favour. Meditation will help to increase your logical ability. This week is good for spending quality time with family or friends. This will not only lighten your mind, but it will also enable you to improve your relationship with them further. You will witness improvement in the deteriorating health of a member of your family.



Tip of the week: Control your expenses





GEMINI



This week, there will be positive development in your career. But it is advisable to get a strong grasp on the new workload and responsibility. If you want to talk to your senior officials, do it yourself and not through anyone. You will be inclined to leave office earlier and spend some time with family members to do something creative. You will be successful in resolving past misunderstandings with your family members. Avoid giving any financial assistance to a close relative as it may not be recovered and the relationship can get ruined in the process. Students will improve their performance this week. Your health will appear to be better than average.



Tip of the week: Workload likely to increase





CANCER



This week, you could be involved in multiple activities which will test your multi-tasking skills. Businesspeople who had made a deal in the past to gain profits may get an auspicious signal this week. It is possible for your deal to turn out very successful. You could be involved in a family celebration and the domestic atmosphere will be jovial. Speaking more than necessary at the workplace can cost you dearly. This week is going to be more favourable than expected for students and they will be able to give their best. Avoid eating from outside else you can face acidity-related issues.



Tip of the week: Improve your multi-tasking skills





LEO



You will not feel mentally calm this week due to multiple issues impacting your life. Hence, maintain your thoughts and do not be reactive to what others say. Avoid making any kind of long-term investment. It is advisable to spend time with friends and recharge your mind. Also, spend some time with your family members to understand their perspective. This will give you an opportunity to develop your thinking ability as well as attain peace. You need to refrain from sharing any important plans related to your career with everyone. Students are advised not to be careless about health. Along with this, they will need to improve their daily routine.



Tip of the week: Don't be reactive





VIRGO



You will be lucky in matters relating to money and investment. Invest wisely with a long-term perspective. Avoid trading in stocks, instead focus on building up assets. On the career front, you can work on new plans and strategy to enhance your growth. This will keep you motivated and help you channelise your efforts. This week will be good for those students who are preparing for higher education. A close friend or household member may behave strangely with you, due to which, you may feel some discomfort. Health of your spouse can bother you. Drive carefully as minor injuries are indicated for some of you.



Tip of the week: Beware of minor injuries





LIBRA



This week, you will remain financially stable. If you want to earn additional money, then invest only after seeking the advice of people who are more learned and experienced than you. On the work front, your colleagues may envy you, seeing your growth and progress. At times, you may have trouble getting their support. Students who are preparing for any competitive examination will get success, but they should not refrain from taking external help. This week is going to be normal for your health and no major issues are foreseen. You can plan a short distance trip with your close friends and family to have a good time.



Tip of the week: Plan a short trip





SCORPIO



This week is auspicious for making any kind of financial transaction. While taking decisions, you need to focus more on the needs of other household members and not think too much about yourself. This week, you will come across several opportunities in terms of your career growth. Try to take advantage of every opportunity by thinking carefully about it. With the arrival of an unwanted guest at home, students are likely to get distracted and will need to work hard to improve their performance. Participating in sports activities will prove to be fruitful. However, you have to take all measures to protect yourself from infection.



Tip of the week: Capitalize on opportunities





SAGITTARIUS



This week will prove to be auspicious for you in terms of career. You can come across opportunities to go on a foreign trip. With this, you will be able to establish new sources of growth while learning something new. While making investment, do not fall prey to any promises for instant return. Instead, weigh the situation thoroughly and seek advice before moving ahead. At times, you may face some difficulty in putting your mind in your work area. Students planning to go abroad may get some good news in the middle of this week. Regular exercise will play an important role in keeping you fit.



Tip of the week: Avoid shortcuts in money making





CAPRICORN



This week, you will remain confident about your abilities. Seeing your hard work, the people around you will support you and also motivate and encourage you. Employed people can face some cash crunch at times, but will have enough to make ends meet. Consult your family members before taking any big decision. Your mother can face health issues, hence be on the vigil. Do not venture into any activity which may not be within the legal purview. Students can spend their time on unnecessary activities which will directly affect their education. Do not be casual with regard to health concerns like indigestion, joint pain and headache.



Tip of the week: Don't lose focus



AQUARIUS



This week, your financial status will improve to a great extent as you will be able to save money. There are possibilities that you need to make big decisions to make your financial status strong. At the same time, you are advised to remain calm while making decisions. You may face some resentment from family members due to some of your undesirable habits. Do not be stubborn and listen to them patiently. You will get the opportunity to speak to your seniors directly on certain issues and get clarity. You are advised to utter words carefully and avoid hurting anyone with harsh words. Eat healthy and nutritious food.



Tip of the week: Don't be stubborn





PISCES



Overall, this week is going to be average for you. You need to take the advice of trustworthy people to strengthen your finances as it is not always possible that your plans may favour you. You need to be careful about matters related to money. This week will bring peace in your family life. However, take care of your belongings. For those in business, the blessings of favourable planets will bring several auspicious opportunities leading to consistent profit. Due to this, things will get back on track. Students will get support from their teachers and parents. Health will improve and your energy level will be high.



Tip of the week: Take care of belongings



(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)



