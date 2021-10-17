Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for October 18-24





ARIES



You can expect mixed results this week. At your workplace, you may have to face challenges in completing ongoing work. You can also face some difficulty in accumulating wealth; but will be able to do so after consistent efforts. On the positive side, you will get recognition for work done in the past. Those working in a government job can get promoted. You may get an opportunity to travel for work or you may get transferred to a different location. Those who are into partnership business will have a favourable period. Your business partner will appreciate your ideas. In your married life, there are chances of quarrels and it is advisable to resolve all issues amicably.



Tip of the week: Resolve matters amicably



TAURUS



This week, your competitors won't be able to trouble you as you will handle them tactfully. You will inspire others to do well at workplace. Your married life may not be smooth and you may also feel distanced from your spouse due to their busy work schedule or ill-health. You may plan to travel abroad at this time. Those who are working in MNCs will have a favourable period and they can expect to get clients and incentives. Students will have to work hard to achieve their goals. However, those appearing for competitive exams will get favourable results. Health issues relating to lower abdomen can bother you.



Tip of the week: Use your tact



GEMINI



This week, you may be short-tempered at times, and can channelize this energy into sports. You will be able to generate income for yourself due to hard work. You will be full of courage and you will be inclined to explore new avenues. You will be successful if you are working with the government. Some of you may also plan to get married at this time. Those who are into love relationships may not witness a favourable period as they can have differences. You need to take care of your mental health as you may come under stress and anxiety. You should be particular about your eating habits and avoid spicy food.



Tip of the week: Control your temper



CANCER



This week, you will handle all tasks intelligently and tactfully. Alongside, you will be able to handle challenges on the home front as well. This is a favourable time if you are planning to make investments in property. You will get support of your family at this time. There will be a strong bonding with your family members and there will be harmony. Some of you may gain from ancestral property. You will be successful if you are working in a government job. Your status in your social circle will increase. Those who are into their own business especially into property dealing will have a favourable time.



Tip of the week: Make wise investments



LEO



This week, you will stay competitive and will be ready to face all situations with courage. Those of you in the field of writing, editing, publishing or marketing will taste success. You will make savings and will be successful in accumulating wealth. You can plan to travel abroad at this time. However, you are advised to be careful in your married life as you may face some misunderstanding with your spouse. On the family front, you will get support of your siblings. Also, you may plan to go out on a short trip with your friends. You will have an inclination towards fitness and will be inclined to do vigorous exercises.



Tip of the week: Stay competitive



VIRGO



You may act restless and moody this week. You will be motivated to satisfy your materialistic desires which can impact your bank balance. At times, you can be harsh in your speech and the choice of words can impact your relations. At times, the family atmosphere could be disturbed. Take extra care of your relationship with siblings as misunderstandings can arise. In married life, there may be a debate on something which you need to handle calmly. Students can feel distracted and may get diverted from their goals. You will have to take care of your health at this time as you may suffer from a cold, cough or fever.



Tip of the week: Avoid being restless



LIBRA



You will be able to influence people with your words and speech. At times, you get annoyed easily over small issues which should be avoided. You may become over-confident at times which may result in obstacles to your success. You will have a tendency of not listening to others and trying to dominate others. Those who are into partnership business will have a favourable period, as their coordination with partners will be good which will bring growth. You will witness happiness in your family and married life. Your partner will be supportive towards you and help you in all your endeavours.



Tip of the week: Don't be overconfident



SCORPIO



Those who are working in MNCs will get opportunities to improve their work profile which will lead to good incentives. If you are planning to switch jobs, then this period is quite favourable. Those who own a business and have a foreign client base will have an auspicious period, as you will get profits from your past dealings. Some of you may have to spend on litigation-related matters. Some misunderstanding can arise in your married life, and you can feel less harmony in your family life. You may get a chance to travel abroad. You need to be extra careful about your health as you can experience mental stress and digestive issues.



Tip of the week: Consider a job switch



SAGITTARIUS



This week, success will not come easy to you and you will have to work hard for it. Those working will see an increase in their social network which will benefit them in their career. At times, your mind can be restless and you may want to take decisions on an impulse which should be avoided. Your finances will be good; however, you may not be able to save much as your expenditure will also be high. You should refrain from speculative investments like those relating to stocks and shares. You may get into an argument with your family members but handle the situation calmly. Be careful of physical injuries.



Tip of the week: Wary of any injury



CAPRICORN



You will be successful in your business or your job. Government policies will also benefit those in business. Working professionals will make a good impression amongst colleagues and subordinates with their dynamic style of working and command over work. Your colleagues will look up to you for resolving important matters. You will get support from your father at this time. You will like to engage yourself in social work as well, which will bring you a sense of satisfaction. If you are planning to invest in long-term funds, the current time is beneficial. Married life will remain satisfactory but avoid any unnecessary quarrels.



Tip of the week: Avoid getting into arguments



AQUARIUS



This week, you will be full of positive energy. You will complete all your tasks before the deadline. If you are in business, you will make good progress. If you are in a job, you will get rewarded as per the efforts made in the past. You will be inclined to spend lavishly at this time. Your general attitude will be joyful. You will believe in the act of giving and would like to engage in social work. Your relationship with your father will be tense, however, you will be able to resolve any impending issues. You will have support from your siblings emotionally as well as financially. Those single can expect to get into a new relationship.



Tip of the week: New relationship on the cards



PISCES



This week will be favourable for earnings. Those in the field of research, experimentation or mysticism will taste success. Some of you could have some unforeseen expenditure. Career prospects will be better for those involved with foreign countries. Your spouse will remain supportive and you can experience financial gains from your in-laws. There will be peace, happiness and harmony in your family life. This is not an auspicious time to invest in land or property. But you may receive some benefit from your ancestral property. Health issues relating to spine or lower back can bother you.



Tip of the week: Plan for unforeseen expenditure



(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)



--IANS

dhankher/am