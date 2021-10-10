Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for October 11-17





ARIES



This week, you are advised to keep your ego in check. At times, you may flaunt your knowledge to gain respect amongst your colleagues. Businesspeople need to be cautious as there could be unexpected conflicts with partner or subordinates. Those whose business is related to foreign clients will earn respect from their customers. Those employed can be victim of office politics and are advised to make efforts to sustain their position. Those in a romantic relationship can have a hard time trusting each other and may not arrive at mutual understanding. On the health front, some of you may face digestion issues, abdominal pain and general weakness.



Tip of the week: Avoid ego tussles



TAURUS



This week, your competitors can give you some anxious moments which can cause undue stress. Those of you working in the government sector can expect to receive transfer order. Those in private sector need to be careful in their undertaking as they may be accused of wrongful doings. Those of you who are planning to buy a house should postpone the decision. Be wary of the choice of property and related documents before moving forward. Some of you can find it difficult to pay back your loans or clear off your debt. Students can face issues in concentrating, which can make it difficult for them to achieve their goals. Get your cholesterol and blood pressure checked.



Tip of the week: Keep a watch over competitors



GEMINI



This week, you may feel low on courage and stamina. You need to be watchful at your workplace as your work may not be appreciated by your seniors, while colleagues can also give a hard time. Lift your spirits and concentrate on your work instead of focusing on the attitude of people surrounding you. Those in a romantic relationship will share a strong bond with their partner. You may plan to go on a short trip with your loved one. Those studying will see an improvement in their concentration levels due to which they will have an inclination to score better grades. You may have a difference of opinion with your younger siblings. Health issues relating to muscles can bother you.



Tip of the week: Don't focus on others



CANCER



You need to focus on matters relating to your mother this week. There could be some difference of opinion between the two of you at times. Also, her health can prove to be worrisome and may require medical attention. Watch your speech and choice of words, else you can land in trouble. You will be inclined to involve yourself in speculative businesses to earn quick money. Due care is required here and consulting experts will be a good idea. Those in government employment may find it difficult to maintain their authority and position. Those who are in the real estate business will have a favourable time as profits will shoot up.



Tip of the week: Be mindful of your speech



LEO



You will strive for success and put in your best effort this week. However, you may face frustration and anxiety due to obstacles in completing your projects. This will make you work harder to get success in your endeavours. You may face a stressful environment at your workplace, which will make you battle hard to keep up your reputation and prove your ability. You will try to help and support your younger siblings, yet the relationship with them will remain volatile. On the health front, you may experience body ache and pain in the neck. Don't exert yourself.



Tip of the week: Don't exert yourself



VIRGO



This week, your spending will go up which can impact your financial condition. You are advised to be cautious with money matters and keep an eye on your budget. Those who are working in multinational firms or dealing with foreign clients will have a favourable period as they will be able to market their products and services well. Some short trips are foreseen this week which can lead to gains. Be mindful of dispute with family members. A clear communication will go a long way in resolving the issues. Students can expect favourable results in competitive examinations. Eating healthy and staying away from junk food will help you stay healthy.



Tip of the week: Watch your diet



LIBRA



This week, you could be low on confidence while taking decisions. You are advised to trust yourself and carry out all your tasks diligently. This will slowly improve your self-esteem and motivate you to work harder. Similarly, you may feel insecure about your monetary condition. Don't let these thoughts interfere with your daily functioning. You may face some ego clashes with your friends and loved ones. Your partner will remain supportive. You will be helpful and caring towards your elders and will try to give them comfort. You are advised to follow a workout routine to enhance your physical strength.



Tip of the week: Trust yourself



SCORPIO



This week, you will remain bold and courageous in your personal as well as professional life. Those who are working in global projects or have clients will have an extremely favourable phase. However, those working with the government may face a troublesome period due to their superiors. Those who are in business can face unproductive expenditure. You are advised to avoid any long-distance travel pertaining to work, as the same may not bring the desired results. On the personal front, health of your mother can cause some concern, while your father can face some changes in his career. Be careful while driving as minor injuries are indicated.



Tip of the week: Beware of injuries



SAGITTARIUS



This week can bring some instability in your financial life. Those who own a business will look up for generating new sources of income. Avoid falling into unfair means of generating income. Those who are employed may have to go through some unexpected deductions in their income. Some of you may get involved in disputes relating to paternal property. Those of you who wish to pursue their hobbies and interests as their profession can now start to make the right moves in that direction. Students can face a challenging time in studies as family matters will keep them distracted which can impact their performance.



Tip of the week: Avoid unethical means



CAPRICORN



This week will bring mixed results for you. It is a favourable time to invest in property. You can also gain from matters relating to ancestral property. However, if you are into a business, then you may face hardships and will achieve success only after a lot of hard work. In case you are in a job, your relationship with your superiors may deteriorate. On the family front, you have to take special care of your parents' health. Married people should avoid ego tussles with their spouse or partner, else even small issues could go out of hand. Those single can expect to enter into a new relationship. Health issues relating to eyes and skin can bother you.



Tip of the week: Spend time with family



AQUARIUS



This week, you need to pay special attention to your career. Adopt a sincere approach towards your job as your superiors will closely monitor your performance. If you are facing any court case, then you may feel some stress. Those in business should pay attention to minor details before taking any decision. To strengthen your love relationship, you should plan for a vacation and spend some quality time with your partner. For those married, their spouse can face some health issues. Students will perform well in studies and will move closer to their academic goals. Health issues relating to joints and knees should be attended on priority.



Tip of the week: Be sincere in your work



PISCES



This week, you could face some obstacles in your daily tasks. You will remain restless and there will be some nervous energy flowing through you. Keep calm and avoid taking impulsive decisions. Incorporating meditation into your lifestyle can help to calm your nerves. On the professional front, your competitors will be active and you need to be careful. For those married, their partner can experience a positive phase in their career which will bring financial relief for you. Avoid spending lavishly else your budget can be impacted. Students will perform better than their expectations.



Tip of the week: Calm your nervous energy



(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)



--IANS

dhankher/am