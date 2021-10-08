Assets worth 2.26 crore seized from Bihar govt engineer

Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) The Bihar Vigilance Bureau conducted raids in the house and office of an executive engineer on Friday and seized assets worth Rs 2.26 crore.



The engineer Madan Kumar is deployed in the state government's Building Construction Department. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Disproportionate Assets act.



Two separate vigilance teams bureau raided his residence at Gola road and office in Patliputra colony.



This was the second raid of the Vigilance Bureau in the last three days. Earlier on Tuesday, it raided the office and residence of Kauntey Kumar and seized half kg gold, one kg silver, Rs 15.5 lakh in cash, documents of properties, fixed deposits and 8 passbookss.



"The investigations of both the cases are currently underway. The officers have been asked to file replies. We have asked them to provide other sources of earning apart from their earnings through government jobs," a Vigilance Bureau official said.



--IANS

ajk/vd