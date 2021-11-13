Assam Rifles Col, family members killed in Manipur ambush

Imphal, Nov 13 (IANS) An Assam Rifles Colonel, his family members and three jawans were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday, police said.



According to official sources, the driver of the Colonel's vehicle was also gunned down, taking the overall death toll to seven.



Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.



The militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.



So far, no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.



The police and security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants.



Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups.



