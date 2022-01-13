Assam, Nagaland Governor tests Covid positive, hospitalised

Guwahati, Jan 13 (IANS) Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, who is also the acting Governor of Nagaland, tested positive for Covid-19, Raj Bhavan officials said on Thursday.



The Governor, after being tested positive for the infectious virus, was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. "Prof. Mukhi is now in a stable condition," they said, adding that his wife has tested negative and is staying at Raj Bhavan.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wished the Governor a speedy recovery. He tweeted: "Praying to Maa Kamakhya for speedy recovery of Hon'ble Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, who has tested positive for Covid. I am in touch with authorities to get latest updates on his health and ensure that he gets the best possible treatment."



--IANS

sc/shb/