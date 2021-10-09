Assam Cong MLA now booked for 'misappropriation' of govt fund

Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) Suspended Assam Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was arrested last week for making 'provocative and communal' remarks over the 'martyrs' of Assam Agitation who were killed in Darrang district in 1983, was on Friday slapped with fresh charges of "misappropriation of government fund" by the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.



Officials said that fresh charges have been levelled against Ahmed for embezzlement of government funds meant for road constructions at his Assembly constituency of Baghbar in western Assam.



"The findings of the regular enquiry conducted by the enquiry officer found that Rs 25,08,323 government funds were misappropriated in connivance and collusion with the officials and staff of the Mandia Development Block without execution of work for 14 roads under the MLA Local Area Development scheme," an official statement said.



It said that a criminal case against several government officials and members of construction committees and others, who were found involved in the criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of government funds, was registered on June 4.



During investigation, sufficient evidence was found against seven persons, of which six were arrested by the police on June 28.



The statement said that on finding sufficient documentary and material evidence against Ahmed, he was sent to five-day police custody on Friday.



The Guwahati police had last week arrested Ahmed from his official residence in Dispur for making "communal and provocative" remarks in connection with the September 23 eviction related violence, which claimed two lives and injured 20 others in Darrang district.



The 54-year-old three-time legislator, who has also been suspended from the party by the Congress, in a statement justified the killing of eight people in Darrang district in 1983 during the Assam Agitation (1979-1985), who were declared "martyrs", and he termed them as "killers".



--IANS

sc/arm