Assam Cong leaders lodge complaint against Kangana for remarks against freedom movement

Guwahati, Nov 19 (IANS) Six senior Congress leaders in Assam on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement.



The Congress leaders, including former MPs Dwijen Sharma and Bolih Kuli, in their complaint lodged at the Dispur police station referring to an article in a newspaper, said that Ranaut severely criticised Mahatma Gandhi, who devoted his life to free India from the British rule.



"It is a grave insult towards the martyrs of the freedom movement. The statements made by the actress are also an act of sedition. The statements have broken the hearts of the Indian people as well as the freedom fighters of Assam. It is a grave offence of sedition with the intention to dishonour the freedom fighters," the Congress leaders said.



Stating that it was a highly objectionable and defamatory statement, the Congress leaders requested the Assam police to take necessary action as per the law to book Ranaut immediately.



Ranaut had reportedly said that "freedom struggle and Independence were 'khairat' (alms) that the Indians got from the British", triggering a widespread controversy.



The President of the All India Mahila Congress, Netta D'Souza, had last week written to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding withdrawal of the Padma Shri conferred upon Ranaut.



--IANS

sc/arm