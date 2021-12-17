Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1

Dhaka, Dec 17 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team on Friday registered a hard-fought 3-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy here at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium.



Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring, allowing India to head into half-time with a 1-0 lead. Akashdeep Singh doubled the lead in the third quarter.



However, Pakistan managed to pull things back when Junaid got a pass in the circle and deflected it into the post.



India further extended their lead in the fourth quarter after Harmanpreet slotted one more goal towards the end of the match.



--IANS



akm/