Asian Archery: Jyothi Surekha clinches compound gold medal, Abhishek bags silver

Dhaka, Nov 18 (IANS) World Championship triple silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the gold medal in the women's individual compound while 2017 Asian champion Abhishek Verma won silver in the men's event at the 2021 Asian Archery Championships, here on Thursday.



The 25-year-old Jyothi, who won three silver medals at the recent world championships, defeated South Korea's Oh Yoohyun 146-145 in an intense final that went down to the wire, taking the top spot on the podium.



It was India's first gold medal at the ongoing Championships.



However, Abhishek had to settle for a silver this time after going down to South Korea's Kim Jongho by one point in the final, losing 149-148. This was his second medal of the event after he won a bronze with the men's compound team on Wednesday.



Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav also had to settle for a silver in the compound mixed team, losing 155-154 to South Korea's Choi Yonghee and Kim Yunhee.



India have a chance to add three more medals to their tally when the recurve archers take the field on Friday.



The men's and women's recurve teams have reached their respective finals while the mixed team will contest for the bronze medal.



