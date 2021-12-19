ASI arrested for keeping liquor in his house in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) Bihar's Samastipur police said on Sunday that it arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector for keeping liquor in his house.



A team headed by district SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon conducted a raid in the house of ASI Arun Patel and seized a large number of bottles.



"We had received complaints about Patel selling liquor. Accordingly, we conducted a raid at his residence and seized a number of liquor bottles on Saturday night. We immediately arrested him and took him to the Vibhutipur police station," Dhillon said.



Patel was deployed at Vibhutipur police station. The district SP received information against Patel from an unknown source and decided to conduct raids on his own.



"During investigation, it was revealed that Patel used to drink liquor. Whenever he conducted raids and seized liquor bottles, he used to keep some in his own house," Dhillon said.



