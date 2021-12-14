Ashwin, Karthik, Jerome Vinith get big money in PVL auctions

Kochi, Dec 14 (IANS) Top Indian stars Ashwal Rai, Karthik A, and Jerome Vinith were acquired for the highest bids of Rs. 15 lakh each by Kolkata Thunderbolts, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Calicut Heroes respectively in the Prime Volleyball Auction conducted here on Tuesday.



In all 24 players in the Platinum and Gold categories went under the hammer in the first session of the day as the seven franchises -- the Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and the Kolkata Thunderbolts vied for the best talent.



The first Prime Volleyball League (PVL) auction held on Tuesday saw over 400 players presenting themselves to be part of the league. In all 84 players were picked by the seven franchises.



Over 300 players in the U-21, Silver, and Bronze categories were up for grabs for the franchises in the second session of the day. Each of the franchises could select a total of 14 players for their squads, including 12 Indian and two international players.



While the Indian players were picked through the Player Auction, the teams acquired international players through the Prime Volleyball League International Player Draft, which had a pool of 14 players.



The Calicut Heroes acquired international players - Aaron Koubi from France (attacker) and American David Lee (blocker) beside Indian players Ajithlal C (attacker - Rs. 8.5 lakh) and Jerome Vinith (Universal - Rs. 15 lakh).



Kochi Blue Spikers picked up international players Colton Cowell (attacker) and Cody Caldwell (attacker) from the United States and Indian players Deepesh Kumar Sinha (blocker - Rs. 10.75 lakh) and Karthik A (blocker - Rs. 15 lakh).



Ahmedabad Defenders bolstered their side with American Ryan Meehan (blocker), Rodrigo Villalboa from Argentina attacker) and Indians Muthusamy (setter - Rs. 10 lakh), Hardeep Singh (attacker - Rs. 4.4 lakh), Shon T John (attacker - 7.25 lakh), Manoj LM (middle blocker - Rs. 7.25 lakh) and Prabakaran P (libero - Rs. 4 lakh).



Hyderabad Black Hawks acquired Luis Antonio Arias Guzman from Venezuela (universal), Henry Bell from Cuba (attacker) and Indian players Hariharan V (setter - Rs. 15 lakh), Vipul Kumar (setter - Rs. 4.5 lakh), Rohit Kumar (attacker - Rs. 5.3 lakh) and Amit Gulia (attacker - Rs. 10 lakh).



Chennai Blitz picked up Fernando David Gonzalez Rodriguez from Venezuela (attacker), Bruno Da Silva from Brazil (attacker), and Indian players Akhin GS (middle blocker - Rs. 9.75 lakh), Naveen Raja Jacob (attacker - Rs. 8 lakh), Ukkrapandian Mohan (setter - Rs. 7.75 lakh), GR Vaishnav (middle blocker - Rs. 4 lakh),



Bengaluru Torpedoes acquired Noah Taitano from the USA (universal), Kyle Friend also from the USA (attacker), and Indian players Ranjit Singh (setter - Rs. 4.4 lakh), Pankaj Sharma (attacker - Rs. 7.5 lakh), Lavmeet Katariya (middle blocker - Rs. 4.6 lakh), Rohith P (middle blocker - Rs. 7.5 lakh) and B Midhun Kumar (Libero - Rs. 5.6 lakh)



Kolkata Thunderbolts picked up Matthew August from the USA (Blocker), Ian Satterfield also from USA (Universal), and Indian players Vinit Kumar (Universal - Rs. 8.75 lakh) and Ashwal Rai (Middle Blocker - Rs. 15 lakh).



Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, "It's been absolutely fantastic to see the franchises construct their squads for the Prime Volleyball League. Getting off to a good start is always important and we are ecstatic with the way the events have unfolded today. All the franchises have picked their squads smartly."



The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) will consist of 24 games and the League will shortly be announcing the schedule for the coming season of action.



--IANS



bsk