Ashok Galla's debut Telugu film 'Hero' to release on Jan 26

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telugu superstar Krishna's grandson and Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla is all set for a grand entry into the movie industry.



Titled 'Hero', his upcoming commercial entertainer is being directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner.



Earlier on Saturday, the makers announced the release date of 'Hero'. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 26. The movie is currently in its final leg of shooting, as the team is to wrap up the talkie part soon. Soon after that, the movie is to enter the post-production phase.



Touted to be an action entertainer, 'Hero' is to feature Ashok Galla in a youthful and energetic role. Young actress Niddhi Agerwal, who appeared in the movie 'Ismart Shankar' is to play the female lead opposite Ashok Galla in 'Hero'.



Music director Ghibran is to compose the music and the makers are to release the first song soon. Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role in the movie while Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya, and others will be seen in supporting roles.



Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are the cinematographers, while Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the executive producer.



--IANS

