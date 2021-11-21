Ashmit Patel, Arushi Handa on their characters in short film 'Game of Truth'

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actor Ashmit Patel, who was seen in movies like 'Jai Ho', 'Murder' and 'MTV Splitsvilla 11' fame Arushi Handa have come together for short film 'Game of Truth'.



Talking about the short film, Ashmit shares: "'Game of Truth' is a romantic suspense thriller. My role is of a guy who is well to do and is like a playboy. He is in his early thirties and is enjoying his life. This is my second short film and the responses have been amazing. It's a story that takes place in one night and audiences should expect crisp thrills with a twist as it has an edgy thriller element. It has a very interesting twist at the end like every short film."



Written by Vivek Khatri, 'Game of Truth' is a short romantic film of 25 minutes.



Arushi added about how excited she was for her first acting role. Sharing the details of her character, the actress says: "It feels really good because it's my first acting project. I'm playing a bold character who stands for herself. It's a plot with a twist that will keep the audience surprised. It was really amazing working with Ashmit. He was giving me tips and helping me out when I was getting nervous".



'Game of Truth' is streaming on WOW Originals.



