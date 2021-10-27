Ashish Misra sent back to jail from district hospital

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 27 (IANS) Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of state Ajay Misra Teni, has been sent back to jail from the district hospital.



He will continue his treatment for dengue in the jail hospital.



Misra was sent back to jail after a video clip showed him walking around under the custody of jail officials at the district hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri.



In the video, Ashish, who seemed 'healthy', was not handcuffed and officials maintained their distance in order to let him walk freely.



His police custody had abruptly ended a day early after he had fallen sick and tested positive for dengue.



Ashish was then remanded to judicial custody. While his counsel wanted him to be transferred to a hospital in Lucknow, doctors had said his fluctuating blood sugar and blood pressure could be kept in control in the district hospital itself.



The video clip was brought to the notice of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) by the special investigation team (SIT).



CJM Chinta Ram, on Tuesday, sent separate notices to the jail superintendent and the chief medical officer (CMO), asking whether it was possible for Ashish to be treated at the jail hospital. The two were asked to reply to the notices by Thursday.



Soon after the notice was delivered to the CMO, Ashish was sent back to jail by the district hospital, which claimed that his condition was now stable and it was possible to treat him inside.



Jail superintendent P.P. Singh said, "Ashish was discharged from the district hospital on Tuesday evening and returned to jail at around 7 p.m. He was sent to the district hospital to run some tests and the decision to admit him was taken by the doctors there. Currently, his condition is stable inside the jail."





--IANS

amita/dpb





