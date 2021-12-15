Ashish Kapoor opens up on playing MasterChef in 'Shubh Laabh'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Ashish Kapoor is all set to be seen in the upcoming episode of 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein'. He opens up about his entry and playing the character of Sunil, a MasterChef.



Upon his entry in the show, Ashish said: "New experiences are always exciting, for it opens opportunities to explore different characters. This one is special indeed, as I am donning the hat of a chef for the very first time on television, and I'm geared up to see how it unfolds in the upcoming episodes."



'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor further shared how his entry in the show will bring changes in the coming episodes and also the way his on-screen character Sunil will help the son of lead protagonist Savita (played by Geetanjali Tikekar), Vaibhav (Aashay Mishra) to realise his true passion for cooking.



"My character on 'Shubh Laabh' will help Vaibhav realise his talent and pursue his dream of becoming a chef, and it is followed by a very exciting cook-off between the two. I'm sure the audience is looking forward to it as much as I am," he added.



On being asked about what made him say 'yes' to the show, Ashish replied: "This show is very interesting because every character has a transformational journey, and right now Vaibhav is in the midst of discovering his true passion. My character will be a helping hand that will open avenues for him to achieve his ultimate dream, and that's how his journey of becoming a chef will commence from there."



When asked on how much he relates with his on-screen character, Sunil, a MasterChef, and if he's passionate about cooking in real life. He added: "I am a complete opposite to my character, Sunil. Sunil is a mind-blowing chef, Ashish on the other hand, barely knows how to even switch on the oven."



He further said: "I am enjoying portraying my character as it's helping me expand my reach as an artist, and I couldn't have asked for anything better. So, stay tuned and watch this amazing cook-off between Vaibhav and Sunil; it will definitely be a treat."



'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' airs on Sony SAB.



--IANS

ila/dpb