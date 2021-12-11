Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey thank fans as daily soap 'Meet' completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) 'Meet' actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are on cloud nine as their show has completed 100 episodes. Ashi and Shagun have expressed their gratitude for fans and makers of the show.



Expressing her happiness on being part of the show, Ashi Singh said: "I still don't believe that we've crossed 100 episodes because it still feels like yesterday. The journey so far has been really amazing and I'm glad I've got such supporting cast members who have constantly been helping me grow every day. And I think had it not been for our beloved fans, it would not have been possible to come this far. I hope our audience keeps showering their love and blessings the way they have so far and let us deliver our best through 'Meet'."



Adding to Ashi's excitement, her co-actor Shagun said that it feels like a beginning to him and he has all words of appreciation for the producers Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal and Shashi Mittal. For him working with them has given a comfort zone and even on the sets he felt like being at home.



"It's a century and it still feels like this is just the beginning. 'Meet' has always been very special and will stay this way forever for a simple reason, the kind of faith shown by two very important authorities - our audience and producers. The love we've been receiving has been consistent from our fans and the trust from Shashi maam and Sumeet sir has been so strong that you feel nothing less than having the comfort of home. Pumped with positive energy and hunger towards the craft is something that has always been my strength and will never fade away, I can assure you all that," he added.



'Meet' airs on Zee TV.



