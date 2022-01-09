Ashes: Proving to myself I can still get world-class players out means a lot, says Broad

Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) England pacer Stuart Broad was delighted in proving to himself that he still has the ability to dismiss world-class players. He was also happy on managing to stay switched on both physically and mentally in the Ashes despite not being selected for the opening and Boxing Day Tests.



In the first innings of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Broad picked 5/101, which was also England's first five-wicket haul in the ongoing Ashes.



"It would have held more value if my 19th five-wicket haul in Test cricket had come in an innings in which we dismissed Australia cheaply -- because when your performances influence results they always mean more -- but after the disappointment of missing out on previous matches in this Ashes series, proving to myself I can still get world-class players out meant a lot," wrote Broad in his column for Daily Mail.



The veteran fast bowler expressed happiness over his performance despite circumstances not in his favour. "I was delighted to be mixing it with the best of them in David Warner, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja during that first innings at the SCG and I was pleased I managed to stay switched on to the tour both physically and mentally after being overlooked.



"During times like I endured when left out in Brisbane and Melbourne, you have to lift your spirits and keep training for when an opportunity arises."



The 35-year-old has urged his team-mates on the bench to be ready for a chance in the playing eleven for the fifth Test at Hobart due to injuries to main players.



"That doesn't just apply to me but to other members of the squad now, looking at what has happened in terms of the blows we have taken this week to Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. Some players who probably thought their tours were over could now get a chance in the fifth Test in Hobart and all you can do when on the sidelines is be ready for when the call comes."



Broad signed off by saying England need to concentrate on the present rather than thinking about what will happen in the future.



"As players, we are all devastated about the series result but we found ourselves in a position at 3-0 down in which we needed to shorten the mindset a little bit.



"There has been a lot of discussion about what will happen in the next Ashes series or what's going to happen in the summer. But we have focused on the here and now to try to take a chance to stamp a little authority on Australia because the first three matches were pretty easy for them."



