Ashes: England always seem to be behind the game with their selections and that's the case again, says Chappell

Adelaide, Dec 17 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has come down hard on England, saying that they are again behind in the second Ashes Test against Australia due to their selections.



At stumps on day two, England are 17/2 in 8.4 overs and trail Australia by 456 runs at the Adelaide Oval.



"They haven't got a clue with selections; they haven't got it right yet. They always seem to be behind the game with their selections and that's the case again. They haven't had much luck, you can certainly say that - it (the weather) came at the right time for England, it wasn't fun batting out there. That's exactly what Australia wanted, to be bowling with the brand new ball in the evening and there's no doubt it swings more," Chappell was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.



England were sent into bat after fielding for 150.4 overs as Australia declared their first innings at 473/9. Chappell pointed out that England don't have much confidence in their spinners, leading them to pick an all-pace attack in Adelaide.



"You couldn't pick Leach, he bowled very badly in Brisbane. England have got a real problem going forward with their spin bowling. I think Dom Bess has got a bit about him, but they ruined his confidence in India and who knows how long it will take to build that back up?



"I think they need to take a punt on Dom Bess and he doesn't need a technical talk, he just needs someone to say 'spin the bloody thing and get us some wickets'. But I don't think England will do that. They seem like they're almost averse to taking wickets," he said.



The 78-year-old mentioned that if England don't get big runs with the bat on day three, they will be pushed out of winning the match.



"England have got to get runs, that's been their problem. But if you're going to keep conceding 400 runs every time you bowl, you won't win many Test matches. They've got problems all around, at the moment. I'm not sure why Root wants to come in at two for not many when he may as well come in at one for not many. Ben Stokes has to play really well, and there'll be a Test or two where he does, but they need him to do it here," Chappell said.



