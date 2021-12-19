Ashes, 2nd Test: Two media members test positive for COVID-19 at the Adelaide Oval

Adelaide, Dec 19 (IANS) Two crew members of the broadcast media team covering the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval have tested positive for COVID-19, said the stadium authorities on Sunday.



According to reports in Australian media, one positive case is a member of the BBC Test Match Special team while another one is a technical member of broadcasters Fox Cricket.



The positive cases, which came out after scheduled testing, meant that the BBC Test Match Special and ABC Grandstand teams couldn't enter the stadium for ball-by-ball radio commentary on day four of the match.



For now, the ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC will be provided by ABC from a remote studio.



"We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive COVID result as part of their scheduled testing. SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person's close contacts in accordance with our pre-planning we undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required," said a statement by the Adelaide Oval.



After a second COVID-19 positive case emerged from the press arena, the stadium authorities further said, "We have been made aware of a second member of the visiting media who has returned a positive COVID result as part of the scheduled day six testing. This individual was working in the media centre in the western stand. He has not attended the ground today and neither have his close contacts. We are undertaking a clean of the relevant media area in-line with our protocols. SA Health have been advised."



The positive COVID-19 cases from the media at the stadium come after Australia's regular Test captain Pat Cummins was ruled out from the match after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for the virus while dining at a restaurant on Wednesday night.



