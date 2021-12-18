Ashes, 2nd Test: I think it's more about player workload than anything else, says Taylor

Adelaide, Dec 18 (IANS) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor thinks that managing the workload of players might have been the reason for the hosts electing to bat again instead of enforcing the follow-on in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.



After bundling England out for just 236, Australia had the option of asking the visitors to follow-on. But the hosts came out to bat again, ending at 45/1 in 17 overs at stumps on day three.



"I think it's more about player workload than anything else; it's also quite a congested series with no big gaps between Test matches. They looked at it and thought 'well it's either tonight and then tomorrow night with the second new ball, or we wait a day and do it with a big lead'," Taylor was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.



Taylor felt that Australia will be eyeing to take the lead beyond 400 and then declare late on day four. The hosts currently have a lead of 282 runs with two full days left in the match. "I'm thinking of probably two sessions, let's say that's 55 overs (or the rate England bowl at, maybe only 50). A lead of 280 at the moment, if you make 150 to 170 tomorrow, you're leading by 450, and give yourself two good opportunities under lights with the new ball to take a 2-0 lead and all but win the Ashes."



The 57-year-old signed off by saying that there was a stark difference in energy levels of Australia and England throughout the day. "Seriously, it's chalk and cheese looking at the two sides in the field. There's a real lethargy in this England side. They haven't shown anything in the field, or with the ball and I think that's cascaded through to their batting. "



"You look at Australia today and even though England played well in that first session, Australia still came out with plenty of energy and you always felt that if they got one wicket they'd turn it into two, three, or four — and they did."



--IANS

nr/cs