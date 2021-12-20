Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia beat England by 275 runs to go 2-0 up at Adelaide

Adelaide, Dec 20 (IANS) Australia were made to work hard by England but the hosts didn't give up to secure a 275-run win on day five of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.



With the win, Australia have now gone 2-0 up in the five-match series despite England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler putting up a defiant stand to show the tourists can put up a fight.



Resuming from 82/4 and needing six wickets to win, Australia struck on the 13th ball of the day as Ollie Pope poked at a length ball angled across from Mitchell Starc, getting a thick edge to Steve Smith at second slip. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler joined forces for a resistance show.



But Nathan Lyon got one to slide across and trap Stokes lbw in front of middle and leg-stump. Australia took the DRS and got the on-field decision overturned, resulting in Stokes departing after a resistance of 77 balls.



Woakes and Buttler then combined to put up a rearguard act for England. Woakes was the more aggressive of the two, caressing Michael Neser through the off-side twice while bringing out the sweep against Lyon and getting a thick edge off Jhye Richardson through third man.



Post lunch, Woakes got going with two boundaries through leg-side off Marnus Labuschagne. Woakes, along with Jos Buttler, batted out seven overs of the second new ball as Australia weren't able to get a breakthrough.



Woakes drove Richardson through cover but on the next ball, the stand of 61 off 190 balls was brought to an end by the pacer, ending the all-rounder's stubborn stay with a nip-backer sneaking through the gate to hit the top of middle stump.



Buttler showed remarkable application, patience and determination in leading the stubborn resistance by England's lower order. He shielded Ollie Robinson from facing the pacers and allowed him to face off-spin of Lyon, a tactic which worked for around 11 overs. Robinson hung around for 39 balls before edging to Smith at first slip off Lyon.



Broad was adjudged lbw off Lyon for nought. But he took the review and got to overturn the on-field decision as replays showed a thick inside edge.



Post tea, Buttler's 207-ball effort met a disappointing end as he went too deep in the crease while trying to take a single off Richardson and disturbed the stumps with his own foot.



Getting out hit-wicket was an upsetting end to the wicketkeeper-batter's resistance in the second innings, where he barely kept a foot wrong until his foot caused his own downfall.



Just 3.1 overs later, Richardson completed his return to Test cricket with a maiden five-wicket haul as Anderson tried to fend away and was caught by Cameron Green at gully to help Australia go 2-0 up in the Ashes.



Brief scores: Australia 473/9 dec in 150.4 overs and 230/9 dec in 61 overs beat England 236 all out in 84.1 overs and 192 all out in 113.1 overs (Rory Burns 34, Chris Woakes 44; Jhye Richardson 5/42, Mitchell Starc 2/43) by 275 runs.





--IANS



nr/akm