Asha Bhosle calls 'India's Best Dancer 2' contestant 'Choti Helen'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Asha Bhosle, who will be seen as a special guest on 'India's Best Dancer 2', has praised the show's contestant Saumya and tagged her has 'Choti Helen' as the veteran singer was very impressed by her belly dancing skills.



The contestant swept the veteran singer off her feet as she danced on the number 'Khatouba' from the 1980s film 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor.'



She shared her liking for belly dancing and also appreciated choreographer Vartika Jha.



Bhosle says: "I love belly dancing as a form of dance. What you have done today, I especially go to Dubai to watch such performances. Saumya, you're a special dancer."



"This is why I want to give you the Natraj as a token of appreciation. For me, you're Choti Helen. Also, Vartika, you're a great choreographer. You've really orchestrated this act beautifully," she adds.



'India's Best Dancer 2' is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/dc



