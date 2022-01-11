As you get older, don't know what to feel, says Dravid as he turns 49

Cape Town, Jan 11 (IANS) Team India chief coach Rahul Dravid, who turned 49 on Tuesday, joked that he doesn't know how to feel anymore on his birthday, saying, "As you get older, don't know what to feel".



Dravid spoke to the broadcasters on the special day as he was overseeing the final phase of India's preparation ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against South Africa here.



Asked on his 49th birthday about the wishes that he received from everybody, Dravid said, "As you get older you don't know what to feel when it's your birthday. You are a year older."



"But it's nice, some nice wishes from friends, family, and fans. So very grateful for all of that," he told former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa.



India won the toss and opted to bat in the 3rd Test at the Newlands. Captain Virat Kohli (40 not out) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (12 not out) steered India to 141 for four at Tea on Day 1.



South Africa dominated the second session by getting rid of India's experienced campaigners Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (9) while the visitors added 66 more runs after the lunch.



