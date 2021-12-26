As India opens vax for 15-18, Cong questions availability of jabs

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorised booster dose and vaccination of those above 15 years of age, the Congress has questioned the availability of jabs. The party demanded vaccination for all above 3 years of age.



Addressing a press conference, party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Is Modi Govt failing India by tepid response to Omicron variant bordering on directionless drift? Is India's Covid-19 vaccine policy marred by failure of leadership, rudderless response and planless preparation?"



Wounds inflicted by the pandemic will not be healed by lip service or coming on the television and the government cannot run away from its responsibilities by changing vaccination policy each day, he said.



The Congress alleged that the government is playing with the lives of the people.



Surjewala asked when will 47.95 crore people, whose second dose is due, be vaccinated?



"As per the government, the population of those over 18 years is 94 crore. But according to the government data till December 25, 36.50 crore people have not received the second dose, while 11.45 crore have not received even one dose," he claimed.



"The government said that the vaccine manufacturing capacity will be 16.80 crore per month but the required dose is 95 crore. How is it possible to vaccinate people in 149 days?" Surjewala asked.



Modi on Saturday announced that people in the age group of 15-18 years will be eligible to get vaccine against novel coronavirus from January 3, 2022.



"The decision to vaccinate children will not only strengthen our fight against COVID, rather it would also reduce the worries of parents whose children are going to schools," the Prime Minister said while announcing the major decision.



Apart from children's vaccine, a precaution dose for healthcare workers will also start from January 10.



The country is currently staring at a possible third wave of COVID-19 amid growing concerns of the spread of new strain -- Omicron.



As the elderly and co-morbid people are more vulnerable to get serious illness from Omicron strain, Modi also announced a precaution dose for them.



"Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards," Modi said.



--IANS

miz/svn/skp/