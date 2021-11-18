Arya's film with director Shakti Soundar Rajan titled 'Captain'

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Director Shakti Soundar Rajan's next film, which features actor Arya in the lead, has been titled 'Captain', the makers announced on Thursday.



Work on the film which began in Chennai has been progressing at a brisk pace.



Rajan, who announced the title, said, "The term 'Captain' is significant. It's not a position but a character that plays a pivotal role in accomplishing a mission by leading a team. The character that Arya plays in the movie will showcase this trait."



"Titles have always played a strong part in drawing the attention of audiences to a film," the director said and claimed that the movie had elements that will justify the title.



The first leg of shooting of 'Captain' will be completed soon, Rajan said and added that the crew would be heading to north India by mid-December for the second schedule.



A major chunk of the film is to be shot in the second schedule.



Apart from Arya, the film will also feature actors Simran, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Thyagarajan, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman, Gokul and Bharath Raj, among others.



Music for the film is by D. Imman and cinematography by S. Yuva.



The film has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and produced by Arya's The Show People in collaboration with Think Studios.



--IANS

mani/kr